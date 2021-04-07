Obituary: Michael David Skye Walker

Michael David Skye Walker, 19, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday March 31, 2021. He was born March 31, 2002, a son to Nicole Walker and Nathan Hughes. He was raised by his maternal grandparents Marlene Duley and Roger Davis. Michael loved playing basketball, video games, and hanging out with his family and friends. But most of all, he loved to spend time with his beautiful baby girl Khylenn.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he is survived by his grandfather Mike Walker; daughter Khylenn; the mother of his daughter Mikayla File; brother Terrance Hughes; Aunt selena and Uncle Duck, Uncle Jeramie, Aunt Cheryl, Uncle Phillip, Aunt Shambu; cousins Tristan, Gabby, Lindsey, Zakaya, Malike, Shyann, Jamar, Phillip, lil Phillip, Jacob, Derik, and Brooklyn, as well as many dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Larry and June Hughes

Funeral Services for Michael will be held Saturday, April 10, at 7pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held the same day from 5-7pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.