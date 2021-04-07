Obituary: Pamela K. Nicholson

Pamela K. Nicholson, 59, of Marietta passed away at 1:04 am, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 25, 1961 in Fairfax, VA a daughter of the late Dean Morris and Mary Raper Morris of Marietta.

Pamela was employed at Montage Energy. On August 19, 1989, she married Gregory Nicholson who survives with daughter Amanda Nicholson Fletcher (Jacob), grandson JJ; 2 sisters, Theresa Sloter (Randy) of Marietta and Debbie Morris (Dan) of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father and 3 brothers: David, Dennis and Michael Morris.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Apr. 8) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Lynch Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9:00 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

