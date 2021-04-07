Advertisement

Obituary: Pamela K. Nicholson

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pamela K. Nicholson, 59, of Marietta passed away at 1:04 am, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born April 25, 1961 in Fairfax, VA a daughter of the late Dean Morris and Mary Raper Morris of Marietta.

Pamela was employed at Montage Energy.  On August 19, 1989, she married Gregory Nicholson who survives with daughter Amanda Nicholson Fletcher (Jacob), grandson JJ; 2 sisters, Theresa Sloter (Randy) of Marietta and Debbie Morris (Dan) of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father and 3 brothers: David, Dennis and Michael Morris.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Apr. 8) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Lynch Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9:00 until 11:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy L. Hoff
James Cunningham
Obituary: James W. Cunningham
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gladys I. Watson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: David Bardwell

Obituaries

William M. Winderweedle Jr., (Bill)
Obituary: William M. Winderweedle Jr., (Bill)
Melanie Ann Brandt
Obituary: Melanie Ann Brandt
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Russell R. Martin
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wayona Gail Hall
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kristi Gaylor
Jane Turley
Obituary: Jane P. Turley