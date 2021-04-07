Obituary: Tammy L. Hoff

Tammy L. Hoff, 62, of Marietta passed away at 2:15 pm, Monday, April 5, 2021, at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born on December 21, 1958, in Marietta a son of Dillon and Kathryn Schofield Hall. Tammy was employed at Two Peas In A Pod Florist.

On July 7, 1984, she married Rich Hoff who survives with one son and two daughters: Hillary (Alex) Haskins of Lititz, PA, Kent (Kristin) Hoff of Williamstown, WV and Lexie (Ryan) Graham of Washington, WV; 4 grandchildren: Callie Haskins, Barrett Hoff, Dillon Graham and Zane Graham. She is also survived by two brothers and two sisters: Jim Hall, Jerry Hall, Sally Turner, Beth Purkey. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Nancy Hall and Susie Azar.

Family will greet friends on Sunday (Apr. 11) from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Tammy’s name to Ohio State University, Ross Heart Hospital emily.bell@osumc.edu.

