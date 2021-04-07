OHSP wanting drivers to be mindful during Distracted Driving Month

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Highway patrol authorities want to stress the importance of being mindful while driving.

That’s because April is Distracted Drivers Awareness Month.

And with warmer weather coming there will be more drivers on the roads, as well as pedestrians.

Ohio State Highway Patrol authorities are asking drivers to be mindful of what they are doing behind the wheel.

Whether it be your phone or any other number of distractions that could occur.

“It’s always been around. I mean long before cellphones. It could have been eating or reading or dealing with somebody inside of the vehicle. And there’s a million ways to be distracted. So, we really want to draw that to everyone to the forefront of everyone’s attention this month,” says Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant, Garic Warner.

Over the last five years in Ohio there have been over 200 deaths and over 66 thousand crashes as a result of distracted driving.

