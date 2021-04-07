Advertisement

Reds sweep Pirates

Cincinnati defeats Pittsburgh 11-4 to complete a 3 game sweep of their series
(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff home run and the high-scoring Cincinnati Reds kept rolling, backing Luis Castillo to rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 for their fifth straight win.

The Reds have started a season 5-1 for the first time since 2016.

They outscored the Pirates 30-8 in the three-game series sweep. Their 56 runs are the most in Reds franchise history through the first six games of a season.

The 1976 Big Red Machine scored 51 en route to a second straight championship. Naquin hit a leadoff homer for the second straight day. Nick Castellanos, Tyler Stephenson and Aristides Aquino also homered for the Reds.

