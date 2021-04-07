Student Athlete of the Week: Logan Haught

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

This week’s featured Student Athlete is Logan Haught. She is a senior volleyball, softball, and basketball player for the Frontier High School Lady Cougars.

Logan manages a 3.3 GPA in the classroom.

Logan has improved her leadership style over the course of her career, which is something she is extremely proud of.

This fall, Logan will be heading to Davis and Elkins College to play volleyball.

