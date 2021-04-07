Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Logan Haught

Logan Haught, of Frontier High School, is the Student Athlete of the Week.
Logan Haught, of Frontier High School, is the Student Athlete of the Week.
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

This week’s featured Student Athlete is Logan Haught. She is a senior volleyball, softball, and basketball player for the Frontier High School Lady Cougars.

Logan manages a 3.3 GPA in the classroom.

Logan has improved her leadership style over the course of her career, which is something she is extremely proud of.

This fall, Logan will be heading to Davis and Elkins College to play volleyball.

