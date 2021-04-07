Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Route 50
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Route 50 wreck
There were no injuries.
Fire engulfs Parkersburg home
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences
Wheeling Police and Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle fire and multi-vehicle...
One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling

Latest News

The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had...
Chair honoring Jefferson Davis apparently stolen from Alabama cemetery, held for ransom
There is a helpful website and app you can use to follow current road construction.
Ohio Department of Transportation calls for caution during construction season
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy's life after watching ATV crash on TikTok
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer