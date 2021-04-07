The Castle and Historical Society host event on anniversary of Marietta’s founding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle Historic House Museum and the Washington County Historical Society are hosting an event tonight discussing the goods historically made and traded throughout the region.

The virtual event, called Buy Local or By River, will be hosted by historian and adjunct professor at Marietta College Andrew Richmond, who is a recognized expert in the antiques and art field.

The discussion will examine the goods and furnishings made and traded by early Ohioans, and in particular, it will take a look at items used to furnish the home, and it will dispel the myth that homes in the area were always furnished in a rustic manner that was somewhat lacking in style.

“When you think of people first arriving here to the settlement, the idea that they were backwoods and had very rustic furnishings is not always accurate. The Ohio Riverway brought in a lot of goods that could be used to furnish their homes,” said Kyle Yoho, education director for the Castle Museum.

Typically, the Historical Society holds in-person events to recognize the founding of Marietta, including a dinner and additional programming. However, the organization opted to co-host a virtual event this year, along with the Castle, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which begins at 7 P.M. on Tuesday, April 7, will be held via Zoom. Registration can be done online here. The event is free, though donations are encouraged.

Additional information about the event can be found on the Castle’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.