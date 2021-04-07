Third person sentenced in the death of a former Parkersburg resident who was struck by a log

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A third person has been sentenced in the death of a woman killed when she was struck by a log that two teenage boys had pushed off a cliff at an Ohio state park.

Miranda Spencer received a suspended 90-day jail sentence Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a misdemeanor offense.

The 20-year-old Nelsonville woman initially was charged with a felony count of obstructing justice in the Sept. 2, 2019 death of Victoria Schafer at Hocking Hills State Park.

Schafer, a 44-year-old married mother of four, was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park when she was struck.

