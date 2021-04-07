Advertisement

Third person sentenced in the death of a former Parkersburg resident who was struck by a log

Victoria Schafer was killed by a log that struck her
Victoria Schafer was killed by a log that struck her(WBNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A third person has been sentenced in the death of a woman killed when she was struck by a log that two teenage boys had pushed off a cliff at an Ohio state park.

Miranda Spencer received a suspended 90-day jail sentence Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a misdemeanor offense.

Miranda Spencer was indicted on a felony obstruction charge in the death of a former Parkersburg woman

The 20-year-old Nelsonville woman initially was charged with a felony count of obstructing justice in the Sept. 2, 2019 death of Victoria Schafer at Hocking Hills State Park.

Schafer, a 44-year-old married mother of four, was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park when she was struck.

Juvenile enters plea in Parkersburg native’s death

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Route 50
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Route 50 wreck
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is holding a summit on the state personal income tax bill.
Residents say yes to income tax repeal, no to raising other taxes
Deputies believe whoever is responsible is not from the Pomeroy, Ohio area.
Deputies search for suspect in Pomeroy murder, ask for public’s help
Marietta Riverfront Roar cancelled for another year

Latest News

George Cosenza 4/7/21
George Cosenza 4/7/21
Forecast for April 7th
Forecast for April 7th
House fire in Vienna.
House fire reported in Vienna
Children’s Listening Place continues work despite pandemic
Children’s Listening Place continues work despite pandemic