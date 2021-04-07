Advertisement

Wednesday marks the 233rd anniversary of the founding of Marietta

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Wednesday marks the 233rd anniversary of the founding of Marietta.

On April 7th, 1788, a group of patriots led by General Rufus Putnam founded Marietta and started the western expansion of the United States.

Marietta is the site of the first organized settlement and first Capital of the Northwest Territory.

Multiple events have been held across Marietta to celebrate Founder’s Day.

“The program this morning, Sons of the American Revolution changed the flags, the mayor gave the welcome address and Scott Britton followed up telling about the early history of the founding,” said Jean Yost, Member of the Marietta Chapter Sons of the American Revolution. “Also, today over on the westside they’re having a bell ringing. Later this evening, the Castle and the County Historical Society are having a zoom presentation.”

The Zoom presentation will be from 7-8 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the event can register on The Castle’s website.

