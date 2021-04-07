WV Division of Natural Resources to stock tiger trout in lakes and streams across the state

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock tiger trout in lakes and streams across the state for the first time in decades.

Mountwood Park is one of the locations around the state that will be stocked with the tiger trout.

Through the months of April and May, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 25,000 tiger trout, along with other trout species.

Anyone 15 and older who wants to fish for trout is required to have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification.

Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at wvfish.com.

Everyone will also be required to follow West Virginia’s fishing regulations, which can be found online at the West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resource’s website.

