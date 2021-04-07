Advertisement

WV Division of Natural Resources to stock tiger trout in lakes and streams across the state

Tiger trout
Tiger trout(West Virginia Governor's Office and WVDNR)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock tiger trout in lakes and streams across the state for the first time in decades.

Mountwood Park is one of the locations around the state that will be stocked with the tiger trout.

Through the months of April and May, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 25,000 tiger trout, along with other trout species.

Anyone 15 and older who wants to fish for trout is required to have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification.

Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at wvfish.com.

Everyone will also be required to follow West Virginia’s fishing regulations, which can be found online at the West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resource’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Route 50
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Route 50 wreck
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences
House fire in Vienna.
UPDATE: No injuries reported after fire damages house in Vienna
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is holding a summit on the state personal income tax bill.
Residents say yes to income tax repeal, no to raising other taxes
Victoria Schafer was killed by a log that struck her
Third person sentenced in the death of a former Parkersburg resident who was struck by a log

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown boys' basketball
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown boys' basketball
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Arianna Jacobs
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Arianna Jacobs
WTAP News @ 6 - Jungle Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia
WTAP News @ 6 - Jungle Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia
West Virginia gov extends legislative session by one day