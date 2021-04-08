Advertisement

First responders battle overnight blaze in Parkersburg

The fire broke out just before 3 A.M. Thursday morning.
The fire broke out just before 3 A.M. Thursday morning.(WTAP)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on the 1300 block of Lynn Street around 2:45 Thursday morning.

Flames were visible on the second floor of the house.

The Wood County 911 center said that fire crews on scene believe that the house is abandoned.

The Parkersburg fire and police departments responded to the blaze.

This is a developing story. We will have updates on air and online as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Schafer was killed by a log that struck her
Third person sentenced in the death of a former Parkersburg resident who was struck by a log
Crash on Route 50
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Route 50 wreck
House fire in Vienna.
UPDATE: No injuries reported after fire damages house in Vienna
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy L. Hoff
Car crash involving semi-truck on Fifth and Avery
Car crash involving semi-truck on Fifth and Avery

Latest News

Patrick Casino took an alternate route to get to where he is today studying electrical...
Student overcomes adversity following early life struggles
The Senate’s income tax bill was a rewrite of the original bill that was passed in the W.Va....
W.Va. Senate passes amended version of income tax bill by 18-16 vote
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown boys' basketball
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown boys' basketball
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Arianna Jacobs
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Arianna Jacobs