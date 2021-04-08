First responders battle overnight blaze in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on the 1300 block of Lynn Street around 2:45 Thursday morning.

Flames were visible on the second floor of the house.

The Wood County 911 center said that fire crews on scene believe that the house is abandoned.

The Parkersburg fire and police departments responded to the blaze.

This is a developing story. We will have updates on air and online as more information becomes available.

