2021 Ohio Valley Education Job Fair taking place on May 7th

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley Educational Service Center will be holding its 2021 Ohio Valley Education Job Fair on May 7th.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Marietta High School in the gymnasium lobby and auditorium.

Over ten different school districts and vocational schools from area counties will be interviewing for several positions.

“We will be having over 100 different jobs that our area districts from Washington, Monroe, Noble, Athens, and very likely Guernsey and Meigs County, we’ll be looking for,” explains Brad Lanier, Director of Teaching and Learning at the Ohio Valley Educational Service. “They will be interviewing for teachers, for substitute teachers, for paraprofessionals, for bus drivers, speech language pathologists and also reading specialists.”

The Educational Service Center will also be hiring educators and aides for its Bright Beginnings Preschool.

“Bright Beginnings Preschool is a piece of the Ohio Valley Educational Service Center,” says Joy Edgell, Director of Preschool at the Ohio Valley Educational Service. “We have preschool sites in all of our local school districts in Washington County, as well as sites in Noble and Monroe Counties. We will be interviewing for high quality early childhood educators and aides at the job far, as we are expanding preschool services.”

Those interested in attending the job fair will need to pre-register as it will be limited to 500 people. People interested in attending can register at http://bit.ly/May7thJobFair.

