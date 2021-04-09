Advertisement

Facebook adds labels to satire pages in News Feed

Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.
Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook is hoping to reduce confusion on its platform.

The social media site will now label posts from specific pages on people’s news feeds.

“We’ll gradually start applying labels including ‘public official,’ ‘fan page’ or ‘satire page’ to posts in News Feed, so people can better understand who they’re coming from,” a tweet from Facebook said.

The labeling is just in the testing phase now. More pages may eventually be labeled.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has tried to give users more context around posts they read.

Last year, it started labeling content from state-controlled media outlets.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Garrett of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he...
Pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crash with log truck
This 40,000 square foot building was built in 1912 and sits on the corner of Market and Ninth...
Local invests in historic building to better the future of downtown
W.Va. COVID-19 statistics for April 10
W.Va. House votes unanimously to reject amended personal income tax bill
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, faces charges of child neglect resulting in death and...
UPDATE: Pennsboro woman charged in newborn baby’s death

Latest News

This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Andrew: Philip’s death has left ‘huge void’ in queen’s life
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang,...
2 South Korean firms reach US electric vehicle battery deal
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1976 file photo, Ramsey Clark, Democratic candidate for the...
Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93
A tense armed barricade situation at the Kahala Resort & Hotel in Honolulu continues Saturday...
Lockdown, barricade at Honolulu resort started with shots fired through hotel room door