Mid-Ohio Valley turns its attention to vaccinating younger people

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is catching up with vaccinations of older people, and now turning to the younger generation.

Recently, the health department has been getting 1,800 covid-19 vaccine doses a week. It is filling more and more appointments for people age 65 and older, and following up on calls to residents in that age group still trying to get vaccinated.

Late last month in March, West Virginians age 16 and up became eligible for shots. But so far, that age group is harder to line up.

“One thing we’re seeing is, the younger the population is, the less they actually want the vaccine when it comes time schedule them. We are seeing a number of no-shows for folks in the younger ages as well. We’ll schedule them and they won’t show up, for whatever reason,” said Malcolm Lanham, the Population Health Director.

More than 150 Wood County students received doses at a school clinic this Friday afternoon. The health department also says people are waiting to get vaccinated, until the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine becomes available.

West Virginia residents can get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by registering through Memorial Health System: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

Sign up to get a shot in Wood County, Wirt County or Pleasants County: https://www.uwamov.com/covid

