Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley turns its attention to vaccinating younger people

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is catching up with vaccinations of older people, and now turning to the younger generation.
By Todd Baucher
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is catching up with vaccinations of older people, and now turning to the younger generation.

Recently, the health department has been getting 1,800 covid-19 vaccine doses a week. It is filling more and more appointments for people age 65 and older, and following up on calls to residents in that age group still trying to get vaccinated.

Late last month in March, West Virginians age 16 and up became eligible for shots. But so far, that age group is harder to line up.

“One thing we’re seeing is, the younger the population is, the less they actually want the vaccine when it comes time schedule them. We are seeing a number of no-shows for folks in the younger ages as well. We’ll schedule them and they won’t show up, for whatever reason,” said Malcolm Lanham, the Population Health Director.

More than 150 Wood County students received doses at a school clinic this Friday afternoon. The health department also says people are waiting to get vaccinated, until the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine becomes available.

West Virginia residents can get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by registering through Memorial Health System: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

Sign up to get a shot in Wood County, Wirt County or Pleasants County: https://www.uwamov.com/covid

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Garrett of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he...
Pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crash with log truck
This 40,000 square foot building was built in 1912 and sits on the corner of Market and Ninth...
Local invests in historic building to better the future of downtown
W.Va. COVID-19 statistics for April 10
W.Va. House votes unanimously to reject amended personal income tax bill
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, faces charges of child neglect resulting in death and...
UPDATE: Pennsboro woman charged in newborn baby’s death

Latest News

Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
WTAP News @ 6 - Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
Local scout helps with wildlife
WTAP News @ 6 - Eagle Scout finishes project on Blennerhassett Island
W.Va. Senate passes budget; sent to governor for signature