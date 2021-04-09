Advertisement

Millwright’s Apprenticeship Facility’s new renovations hope to emphasize career and technical engineering

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Regional Manager of Millwright’s local 443 Firm Jesse Stacy grew up when everybody needed to go to college, but Stacy learned quickly that he didn’t need a college degree to get the experience he eventually received doing the Millwright Apprenticeship Program.

Stacy said he is excited about the remodel the building has had to hopefully bring in more students.

“I know the lifestyle and the opportunities we can provide young people now,” Stacy said. “I think the building trades and the united brotherhood of carpenters is one of the best-kept secrets to people.”

According to Stacy, the project to remodel the facility began after submitting drawings for office renovations to “Davis Pickering Contractors” in Marietta, followed by hiring 3D Construction in Parkersburg to better facilitate and make better use of the existing equipment.

Congressman David McKinley said right now he is trying to build up the apprenticeship program, so that younger people will want to come into the trade business and have more experience in their trade coming out of school rather than going to college.

“As a result, with the apprenticeship program, we need younger people involved because what’s happened over the years is people said they all had to go to college, and we found out that we didn’t have people that could work with their hands, so that’s why we’re focusing on trying to build up the apprenticeship programs all across America,” McKinley said. “There are training centers springing up all over because we’re changing the emphasis back to career and technical education is just as important as for a lot of people as is going to college.”

McKinley said right now in congress, they are finding other ways to have apprentice training in other things other than building trades because he has seen how valuable it is for students to come out with training and real-life experience.

Austin Erb has been a part of Millwright’s Apprenticeship Program for the past five years. He said he doesn’t regret going to the program.

“We need them craftspeople. If books aren’t for you, trades is where it’s at and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

