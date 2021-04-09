Advertisement

Obituary: Florence L. Mayle

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT
Florence L. Mayle, 93, of Cutler, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 14, 1927 in Guysville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Ann Dalton Parsons. Florence was retired from the Warren Local School District and was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Chesterhill. She enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Florence is survived by her two sons, Dial (Susan) Mayle and Clyde (Ann) Mayle of Cutler; her brother, Herbert “Junior” (Susie) Parsons of Cutler; four grandchildren, Penny (Corey), Timothy (Michelle), Christy and McKenzie and five great grandchildren, Josie, Emma, Aaliyah, Aden and Aubrey.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bernard Mayle; her grandson, Drew; and sisters, Jenevee, Hazel, Joan and Nora Jean.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor J R Walker officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Liberty Cemetery, Cutler. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Monday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 221, Chesterhill, OH 43728 or to the Cutler Community Center, P.O. Box 32, Cutler, OH 45724 in memory of Florence.

