Obituary: Gloria Yuvonne Headley

Gloria Yuvonne Headley, 74, of Marietta passed away April 8, 2021 at her residence.

She was born October 14, 1946 in Wood County, WV daughter of the late Emmett and Lena Allman Caplinger. She worked as a Hostess at the Marietta Burger King which she loved. She loved mixing with people, most of all her family and grandchildren.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 57 years, Franklin “Harold” Headley; her daughter, Tammy Lee of Parkersburg; her son, Rick Headley (Lucille) of Marietta; one brother, Sonny Caplinger of Parkersburg; five grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Jake, Zach and Frankie; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the love and care given to Gloria.

There will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg, WV is honored to assisted the Headley family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

