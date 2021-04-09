Obituary: Larry R. Hinton

Larry R. Hinton, 65, of Waterford, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 18, 1955 in Marietta, Ohio, to Bernard C. and June Marie Fish Hinton.

Larry was a 1973 graduate of Waterford High School. He was retired from Eramet, with over 30 years of employment. Larry was a member of the Son’s of the American Legion in Lowell, Ohio. He loved fishing, fast cars and motorcycles, but most of all loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Waite Hinton, whom he married on March 20, 1976; two children, Sheri Yonker (Scott) and Toni Honchul; seven grandchildren, Brady, Jayden, Evan, Braxton, Grace, Rylee and Brinley; three siblings, Bernard Neil Hinton (Vicki), Beverly Strickler and Brenda Duffy (Brian); many nieces and nephews, extended family members; special friend, Teresa Miller; and his faithful companion, Daisy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents in law.

Larry’s family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and her staff, Dr. Blashley and the staff at James Cancer Center and the Hilton Hotel, for their loving care and compassion.

Abiding with his wishes, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. Donations in Larry’s memory may be directed to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Tri-State Southern Ohio, PO Box 772373, Detroit, MI 48277-2373 or the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is assisting his family with cremation arrangements, and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

