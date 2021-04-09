Obituary: Larry Smith

Larry Wendell Smith, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away April 8, 2021 at his residence.

He was born September 18, 1937, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Earl Smith and Vada (Walker) Smith.

Larry was a carpenter and he enjoyed: the outdoors, fishing, wood working, camping, hunting, family cookouts, friends, and he was a hardworking man.

Larry is survived by 4 children, Gregory Ruble (Fonda) of Parkersburg, WV, Trina Boddie (Jimmy) Indianapolis, IN, Amber Smith (Shawn) of Parkersburg, WV, and Josh Smith (Kristen) of Parkersburg, WV, two brothers, Dave Smith (Connie) of Pigeon, WV, and Tony Smith (Faye) of Parkersburg, sister, Patsy Dickens (Bob) of Fairmont, WV, several grandchildren including: Austin, Lucas ,Tatianna, Payton, Amberlyn Smith, Savannah and Adalyn Ruble, Maylee Bland, daughter-in-law, Marlene Ruble of Bainbridge, IN, and many other grandchildren great-grandchildren and loving family members.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Inez (Varner) Smith, son Bob Ruble, and daughter, Patricia Modesitt.

Cremation services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

