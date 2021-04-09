Obituary: Ryan Jay Riffle

Ryan Jay Riffle, 28, of Parkersburg, died April 6, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Ryan was born November 23, 1992, in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of Randy Jay and Diana Lynn Riffle.

Ryan attended the Warehouse Church in Parkersburg. Ryan loved animals and in the past had volunteered at the Humane Society of Parkersburg. He also had worked with the Artsbridge in Parkersburg. Ryan enjoyed traveling and watching sports.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Jennifer Lynn Riffle of Parkersburg, paternal grandmother Annette Riffle and maternal grandmother Barbara Bowles both of Parkersburg and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Virgil Riffle Jr., maternal grandfather Jerry Bowles and an uncle Stephen Bowles.

Funeral services will be 1pm Monday April 12, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Joe Ward officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

