Advertisement

Parkersburg Homecoming Board announces winner of Spirit Of Homecoming Award

Rick Modesitt is presented with the Spirit of Homecoming Award.
Rick Modesitt is presented with the Spirit of Homecoming Award.(WTAP)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Homecoming board honored a longstanding board member at its Thursday night meeting.

Rick Modesitt was presented with the Spirit Of Homecoming Award for his over 35 years of dedication to Homecoming and entertainment.

He is responsible for bringing well-known names in country and classic rock music to the annual festival.

“Through all those years of ups and downs, challenges, cancellations, reschedules and anything else that could go right or wrong including a pandemic year, Rick always made it happen. His continuing commitment to Homecoming and the community is greatly appreciated and well deserved,” the board said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Garrett of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he...
Pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crash with log truck
This 40,000 square foot building was built in 1912 and sits on the corner of Market and Ninth...
Local invests in historic building to better the future of downtown
W.Va. COVID-19 statistics for April 10
W.Va. House votes unanimously to reject amended personal income tax bill
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, faces charges of child neglect resulting in death and...
UPDATE: Pennsboro woman charged in newborn baby’s death

Latest News

Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
WTAP News @ 6 - Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
Local scout helps with wildlife
WTAP News @ 6 - Eagle Scout finishes project on Blennerhassett Island
W.Va. Senate passes budget; sent to governor for signature