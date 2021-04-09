Parkersburg Homecoming Board announces winner of Spirit Of Homecoming Award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Homecoming board honored a longstanding board member at its Thursday night meeting.

Rick Modesitt was presented with the Spirit Of Homecoming Award for his over 35 years of dedication to Homecoming and entertainment.

He is responsible for bringing well-known names in country and classic rock music to the annual festival.

“Through all those years of ups and downs, challenges, cancellations, reschedules and anything else that could go right or wrong including a pandemic year, Rick always made it happen. His continuing commitment to Homecoming and the community is greatly appreciated and well deserved,” the board said in a statement.

