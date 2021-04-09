Pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crash with log truck

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The driver of a pickup truck that rear-ended a log truck on Route 50 early Friday morning was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark hospital after the crash, authorities said.

Jason Garrett of Bridgeport, West Virginia, suffered a head injury that required 17 stitches and other bumps and bruises after the crash about 6 a.m. just west of Mountwood Park near Deerwalk Highway, Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said.

Derek Cropp of Pennsboro was driving a loaded log truck west on Route 50 going uphill with his hazard lights flashing, when Stephens said Garrett ran into the back of his truck. One of the logs broke out the rear window of the log truck, leaving Cropp with a minor head injury that did not require him to go to the hospital, Stephens said.

The crash also led to another minor crash when a vehicle drove through debris in the road, but there were no injures, Stephens said.

A representative from the West Virginia state Public Service Commission was called to investigate because the crash involved a commercial vehicle.

No charges have been filed, but Stephens said the crash remains under investigation.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, units from the Cairo and Deerwalk fire departments and Camden Clark and St. Joseph’s ambulance services were called to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.