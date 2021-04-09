Advertisement

Two murals are being painted at Warren High School

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - When fans walk into the new Warren High School gymnasium, they will be greeted by two large murals.

The two pieces of artwork are currently being painted by artist Scott Hagan who is also known as “The Barn Artist”.

Hagan who is known for painting barns, has painted murals in many schools and says it’s always fun to help transform the spaces.

“These are a lot of fun to do and paint,” says Hagan. “I do a lot of new school builds. But at the same time, I get called in to do a lot of schools that haven’t been touched in 50 years. Those are a lot of fun to do where I get to kind of transform the feel of the gym and make it kind of a place of pride once again. It’s a lot of fun.”

The murals, which are located in the foyer of the building and in the gymnasium both feature warriors, which is the school’s mascot.

Hagan has finished one of the murals and will have the other one completed in a few days.

