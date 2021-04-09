Advertisement

Vendor fair to be held at Washington County Fairgrounds

(SC)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Craft and Vendor Show will be held at the Washington State fairgrounds on Saturday, April 10 from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Admission will be $1, and concessions will be provided by the Washington County Fair Board. Vendors will be both inside the livestock building and outdoors. COVID-19 safety regulations will be followed, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Over 100 vendors will be participating, with a range of items for sale such as jewelry, beauty products, gourmet food items, decorative crafts, and more.

According to Candy Nelson, director of the Washington County Fairgrounds, vendors and shoppers are eager to enjoy show because such events have been largely unavailable due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think they’re pretty excited, I think that’s why we have so many [vendors] signed up. They have stuff and they haven’t been able to sell it, and now they’re excited. There are people here now already setting up,” Nelson said.

Additional information about the event can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Garrett of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he...
Pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crash with log truck
This 40,000 square foot building was built in 1912 and sits on the corner of Market and Ninth...
Local invests in historic building to better the future of downtown
W.Va. COVID-19 statistics for April 10
W.Va. House votes unanimously to reject amended personal income tax bill
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, faces charges of child neglect resulting in death and...
UPDATE: Pennsboro woman charged in newborn baby’s death

Latest News

Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
WTAP News @ 6 - Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
Local scout helps with wildlife
WTAP News @ 6 - Eagle Scout finishes project on Blennerhassett Island
W.Va. Senate passes budget; sent to governor for signature