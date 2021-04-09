Vendor fair to be held at Washington County Fairgrounds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Craft and Vendor Show will be held at the Washington State fairgrounds on Saturday, April 10 from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Admission will be $1, and concessions will be provided by the Washington County Fair Board. Vendors will be both inside the livestock building and outdoors. COVID-19 safety regulations will be followed, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Over 100 vendors will be participating, with a range of items for sale such as jewelry, beauty products, gourmet food items, decorative crafts, and more.

According to Candy Nelson, director of the Washington County Fairgrounds, vendors and shoppers are eager to enjoy show because such events have been largely unavailable due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think they’re pretty excited, I think that’s why we have so many [vendors] signed up. They have stuff and they haven’t been able to sell it, and now they’re excited. There are people here now already setting up,” Nelson said.

Additional information about the event can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.