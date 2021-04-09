UPDATE: Pennsboro woman charged in newborn baby’s death

UPDATE: 4/9/21 12:15 P.M.

A Ritchie County woman is facing criminal charges after authorities said she gave birth to a baby at her home on School Drive in Pennsboro on Sunday and failed to take steps to keep the child alive.

Elizabeth Saxton, 31, is charged with child neglect resulting in death and concealment of a deceased human body.

According to a criminal complaint in Ritchie County Magistrate Court, Saxton told authorities the baby “was blue in color and not breathing” after she gave birth while taking a shower.

Saxton also said she did not try to revive the child or call 911. Instead, she said she wrapped the baby in a towel and placed it beside her bed.

Saxton was arrested on Thursday after Ritchie County sheriff’s deputies began investigating a tip they received on Wednesday about “suspicious circumstances surrounding a local woman’s recent pregnancy.”

She remains in the North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond set during her arraignment in magistrate court.

