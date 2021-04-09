Wood County Schools announces 2021 Art Expressions Exhibit winners
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools has announced the winners of the 2021 Art Expressions Exhibit.
The annual art show is being held at the Parkersburg Art Center now through April 19 and features work in a variety of mediums by Wood County Schools middle and high school students.
The winners were announced Friday, April 9, during a live broadcast at the Parkersburg Art Center.
Photos of the winning pieces can be found in the gallery below, with the artists’ names included on cards next to the artwork. And a video of the announcement can be found on the Wood County Schools Facebook page.
This year’s winners, by grade level, are:
Middle School
6th Grade
1st Place: Amelia Doucette, Williamstown
2nd Place: Caiden Polinsky, Edison
3rd Place: Brenda Orduna, Hamilton
7th Grade
1st Place: Samantha Bailey, Jackson
2nd Place: Daniell Winans, Hamilton
3rd Place: Jaylynn Stier, Blennerhassett
8th Grade
1st Place: Eva Chen-, Jackson
2nd Place: Kira Mace, Blennehassett
3rd Place: Jade Ellison, Jackson
3-D Category Middle School
1st Place: Joelle Hayes, Vandy
2nd Place: Olivia Eakle, Jackson
3rd Place: Annalyse Collins, Vandy
High School
9th Grade
1st Place: Makiya Powell, PSHS
2nd Place: Anna Ware, PSHS
3rd Place: Ryder Adams, PSHS
10th Grade
1st Place: Jaden Mollendick, PHS
2nd Place: Talina Jones, PSHS
3rd Place: Alex Varner, PHS
11th Grade
1st Place: Isabella Marteney, PHS
2nd Place: Logan Moyers, PSHS
3rd Place: Pauline Lowry, PHS
12th Grade
1st Place: Athena Root, PSHS
2nd Place: Aubry Byrd, WHS
3rd Place: Kenzie Pickens, PHS
3-D Category High School
1st Place: Rachel Murphy, PHS
2nd Place: Sarah Moise, PHS
3rd Place: Blake Brannan, PSHS
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.