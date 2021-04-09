W.Va. House votes unanimously to reject amended personal income tax bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates voted unanimously Friday to reject House Bill 3300 as it was amended by the Senate.

The vote officially was to reject consideration of the bill.

At the same time, Governor Jim Justice declared the proposal to partially repeal the state’s personal income tax “dead”, adding he would take his case for repealing the tax directly to the public, and suggested a special session of the legislature to take up the bill again.

With its vote, the House rejected changes the Senate made in the measure, something Delegate and House Finance Vice-Chairman Vernon Criss of Wood County described as “substituting their proposal for ours”.

The original House bill proposed no increases in taxes, while phasing in the tas repeal over several years, with safeguards for downturns in the state’s economy.

The Senate last week amended the measure to include various tax increases, including several proposed by the governor, and including removal of tax exemptions for services. Senators, including Donna Boley of Pleasants County, explained this would result in a quicker phase-in of the income tax repeal.

Justice again blamed opposition to his original proposal on “special interests and lobbyists”, adding that, by rejecting the bill with the Senate changes, the House broke promises of change and prosperity it made when the House shifted from Democratic to Republican control in 2015.

When informed of this, Criss, a veteran Republican in the House, had no comment.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.