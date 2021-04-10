Advertisement

Craft and Vendor Show held at Washington County Fairgrounds

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hundreds of people came out to the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the Washington County Fair Board’s Craft and Vendor Show.

People came to the fairgrounds to not only support the Washington County Fair, but also the over 100 vendors who participated.

Vendors from across the region came out to sell a range of products including jewelry, decorative crafts and a variety of foods.

Admission to the show was $1 and concessions were provided by the fair board.

The money raised from the event will go towards putting on the fair in September as well as other expenses the fairgrounds have to pay.

