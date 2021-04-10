Advertisement

Food drive held for Jefferson Elementary Center Food Pantry

By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County West Virginia Democratic Party hosted a successful food drive Saturday.

Thanks to community donations, the organization was able to donate non-perishables and hygiene products to the Jefferson Elementary Center Food Pantry.

Wood County Democratic Executive Committee’s Chairman Judy Stephens said they were inspired to step in when they saw how hard the pandemic hit food pantries.

“..., people aren’t able to get out and work and be able to make the contributions that they would normally make because of Covid. It’s up to organizations like the democrats to step up and fill that need.”

Stephens said she was pleased to see that there are so many caring people in the area who are willing to give so generously.

“We appreciate all the help that we’ve gotten from the community. They have come out in force and have just been extremely generous.”

