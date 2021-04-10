Advertisement

Girl Scout initiative focuses on local healthcare workers

By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council were selling cookies for a cause - more specifically for healthcare heroes on Saturday.

Samoas, lemon-ups, dosidos, tree foils, you name it, were on the menu and they weren’t just for customers. At cookie booth pop-ups by local hospitals, people were given the option of donating a box of cookies to local health care workers.

Troupe Leader Jennifer said she hopes the initiative makes healthcare workers feel appreciated for all the work they’ve done during this global pandemic and that they take away this message...

“..., that Girl Scouts care about them and their work.”

The initiative spanned across West Virginia and beyond, all together donating over 1,000 boxes.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Garrett of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he...
Pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crash with log truck
This 40,000 square foot building was built in 1912 and sits on the corner of Market and Ninth...
Local invests in historic building to better the future of downtown
W.Va. COVID-19 statistics for April 10
W.Va. House votes unanimously to reject amended personal income tax bill
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, faces charges of child neglect resulting in death and...
UPDATE: Pennsboro woman charged in newborn baby’s death

Latest News

Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
WTAP News @ 6 - Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
Local scout helps with wildlife
WTAP News @ 6 - Eagle Scout finishes project on Blennerhassett Island
W.Va. Senate passes budget; sent to governor for signature