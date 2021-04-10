Girl Scout initiative focuses on local healthcare workers

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council were selling cookies for a cause - more specifically for healthcare heroes on Saturday.

Samoas, lemon-ups, dosidos, tree foils, you name it, were on the menu and they weren’t just for customers. At cookie booth pop-ups by local hospitals, people were given the option of donating a box of cookies to local health care workers.

Troupe Leader Jennifer said she hopes the initiative makes healthcare workers feel appreciated for all the work they’ve done during this global pandemic and that they take away this message...

“..., that Girl Scouts care about them and their work.”

The initiative spanned across West Virginia and beyond, all together donating over 1,000 boxes.

