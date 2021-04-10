Advertisement

Local invests in historic building to better the future of downtown

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Zak Huffman has invested before in downtown Parkersburg, which is how he opened up his popular bar spot, The Cocktail Bar on Market Street.

Huffman currently rents the building where he owns the bar, but now he is officially a downtown Parkersburg building owner. He will be starting up a new project after purchasing a 40,000 square-foot building up the street.

Built in 1912, this historic building in downtown on Market Street is now in the hands of Huffman. It sits on the corner of Market and Ninth Street, and across the street from the First Baptist Church. The building is also home to Electric Anchor Tattoo Company.

Huffman said the goal is to turn the property into apartments and bringing in businesses to open up their shops within the building. He said he initially invested after hearing concerns from members in the community and has a vision he is trying to portray for the future of downtown.

“I see the potential in downtown,” Huffman said. “I know how thriving it used to be. I’ve seen old pictures. I hear people talk about the stories and they are basically talking about what we see in Athens, in Marietta, in places like that and we have a large enough population there’s absolutely no reason why downtown can’t be thriving again.”

Huffman said he wants to get the ground running on this project and hopefully have tenants in the building within a year. He is also open to ideas anyone in the community has about what could go into the building.

