Local kids encouraged to be part of Belpre’s economic plan

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Southeastern Ohio Port Authority is presenting the Belpre economic development plan to an unexpected audience - local kids.

Belpre High School students shuffled in for the assembly Friday afternoon. The subject? Belpre’s economic development plan, which is set to guide future Belpre development.

The port authority’s executive director Jesse Roush hopes the assembly not only educates kids on the new plan but encourages them to get involved.

He said, “You know, for right now, we’ll meet them where they’re at in the schools and those that have teachers that are willing to facilitate work and conversation around this plan, we’ll meet them where they’re at eventually we’ll grow a full committee out of it.”

This committee will most-likely be a part of the Community Improvement Corporation. This would be a 501C3 organization that brings together different perspectives for economic development. It would be a critical part of asking for grants and would have the ability to receive and buy and sell properties

The student collaboration effort all started with Belpre High School teacher Erica Wright preparing her spring lesson plan.

She remembered, “I had some conversations with the students and they really had opinions about their own town, about what was happening and what wasn’t and so I thought this is the conversation to engage.”

Then Wright decided to take it a step further.

“So I reached out to some people that I knew were active in the community and asked what my students could do to help and how they could help me guide them.”

Wright hopes the lesson will be more than a grade.

She said, “My goal is for students - our students here at school to feel like part of the community, that being an Eagle does not take place within the walls of high school, that it is everywhere in our town.”

The unit of collaboration is scheduled to start in a little under two weeks.

A community survey in which people can voice their concerns and reactions to the plan will be sent out towards the end of the month.

Roush said, “Past experiences and perspectives bring different ideas to the table which create unique opportunities for us to pursue so the more information we can gather from the community, regardless of what their perspective or expertise may be, we value that input...,”

