Local scout on track to becoming second female Eagle Scout in the state

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local scout is using her Eagle Scout project to help out wildlife at Blennerhassett Island.

The sun had just barely risen but Anisa Hupp and her crew were already pushing forward. After they stocked bird houses and bat and wood duck boxes in a boat, they were off to Blennerhassett Island.

Anisa was more than ready to lead the way.

“I did not get a lot of sleep because I was really excited for this to happen,” she said.

Anisa planned and led a mission to set up the boxes and houses around the island. She hopes they will bring back certain birds that have largely left the area.

“We’re going to be putting the wood duck boxes up against a shoreline, we’ll be putting the bluebird boxes on polls, and we’ll be putting the bat boxes on trees,” she explained.

This project marks one of the final steps towards becoming an Eagle Scout. It’s a feat that has only been possible for girls in recent years since the Boy Scouts, now called Scouts BSA, became co-ed.

Anisa said, “I really did not expect this to ever happen, especially how lucky I was to be of age to get an extension and be in the program and get this or hopefully get a shot at this but hopefully get this.”

While being on track to become the second female Eagle Scout in the state is a big accomplishment, it hasn’t come without its challenges.

“I’ve had a lot of troubles getting this. Just being a female in scouting, it’s really hard,” she said.

Still, Anisa pushes on with confidence.

“I don’t think this is the biggest achievement I’ll ever get in scouting because I’ll definitely keep staying and there’s more awards and accomplishments I can keep getting.”

She actually got her start in Girl Scouts but it just wasn’t the right fit.

Anisa remembered, “I used to be in Girl Scouts and doing crafts and eating snacks is really boring.”

Anisa’s project doubled the island’s blue bird boxes as well as put in place the park’s first bat and wood duck boxes, according to the park’s assistant superintendent.

