Obituary: Betty Thomas

Betty Thomas
Betty Thomas(Lambert Tatman Funeral Home)
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Betty L. Skidmore Thomas, 63, of Belleville, WV, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

She was born January 21, 1958, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Kenna and Elva Rollyson Skidmore.

Betty was a 1976 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and spent 36 years of dedicated service with the WV State Police.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Nolen Ray Thomas; daughter, Jillian Murphy (Tom) of Waverly, WV; step-daughter, Gwen Ashby of Sandyville, WV; step-son, Nathan Thomas of Ripley, WV; grandson, Creed Nolen Murphy; special longtime friend, Jennifer Price; and her fur baby, Tillie Lyn.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by four siblings, Herman Skidmore, Russell Skidmore, Elsie Smith and Bill Skidmore.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

