Rice and Haught accept athletic sholarship offers

Two more Mid Ohio Valley high school seniors are heading to college on athletic scholarships.

Parkersburg South’s Levi Rice signed his letter of intent accepting a track scholarship from the University of Charleston.

Frontier High School’s Logan Haught is also headed to a Mountain East Conference school.

Haught had her signing ceremony accepting an offer to play volleyball from Davis & Elkins.

Both Haught and Rice will be competing on the NCAA Div. II level.

