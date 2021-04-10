Advertisement

Rice and Haught accept athletic sholarship offers

Levi Rice and Logan Haught to compete on college level.
NCAA Division II logo
NCAA Division II logo
By Jim Wharton
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT
Two more Mid Ohio Valley high school seniors are heading to college on athletic scholarships.

Parkersburg South’s Levi Rice signed his letter of intent accepting a track scholarship from the University of Charleston.

Frontier High School’s Logan Haught is also headed to a Mountain East Conference school.

Haught had her signing ceremony accepting an offer to play volleyball from Davis & Elkins.

Both Haught and Rice will be competing on the NCAA Div. II level.

