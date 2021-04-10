Advertisement

W.Va. COVID-19 statistics for April 10

(AP images)
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 10, 2021, there have been 2,541,058 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 145,754 total cases and 2,742 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 65-year old female from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Harrison County.

“In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531), Wyoming (1,868).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, Putnam, and Raleigh counties:

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Garrett of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he...
Pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crash with log truck
This 40,000 square foot building was built in 1912 and sits on the corner of Market and Ninth...
Local invests in historic building to better the future of downtown
W.Va. House votes unanimously to reject amended personal income tax bill
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, faces charges of child neglect resulting in death and...
UPDATE: Pennsboro woman charged in newborn baby’s death

Latest News

Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood County Democrats Hold Food Drive
Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County Fair Board Craft Show
Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
WTAP News @ 6 - Girl Scouts Donate Cookies To Healthcare Workers
Local scout helps with wildlife
WTAP News @ 6 - Eagle Scout finishes project on Blennerhassett Island
W.Va. Senate passes budget; sent to governor for signature