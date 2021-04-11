Advertisement

Scoreboard: April 10, 2021

Sports scores for April 10
Sports scores for April 10(WAGM)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

CLASS AAA WRESTLING REGION 4 TOURNAMENT

Team Standings:

1. Parkersburg South - 295

2. Huntington - 181

3. Ripley - 138

4. Parkersburg - 134

5. Hurricane - 129

6. Cabell Midland - 112

7. Spring Valley - 59

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Woodrow Wilson - 55

Parkersburg South - 59

Parkersburg - 47

Cabell Midland - 76

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Teays Valley - 37

Wood County Christian - 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Game 1:

Capital - 1

Marietta - 11

Game 2:

Capital - 4

Marietta - 14

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Game 1:

Marietta - 6

Capital - 1

Marietta - 3

Capital - 5

