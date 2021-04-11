Scoreboard: April 10, 2021
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
CLASS AAA WRESTLING REGION 4 TOURNAMENT
Team Standings:
1. Parkersburg South - 295
2. Huntington - 181
3. Ripley - 138
4. Parkersburg - 134
5. Hurricane - 129
6. Cabell Midland - 112
7. Spring Valley - 59
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Woodrow Wilson - 55
Parkersburg South - 59
Parkersburg - 47
Cabell Midland - 76
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Teays Valley - 37
Wood County Christian - 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Game 1:
Capital - 1
Marietta - 11
Game 2:
Capital - 4
Marietta - 14
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Game 1:
Marietta - 6
Capital - 1
Marietta - 3
Capital - 5
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.