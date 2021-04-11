Sunday COVID-19 numbers for W.Va., Washington County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 11, 2021, there have been 2,548,540 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 146,169 total cases and 2,745 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 95-year old female from Lincoln County.

“As our country and parts of our state are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, please continue all prevention measures to keep your family and neighbors protected,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,330), Berkeley (11,261), Boone (1,836), Braxton (852), Brooke (2,087), Cabell (8,535), Calhoun (262), Clay (430), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,179), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,223), Greenbrier (2,564), Hampshire (1,665), Hancock (2,674), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,305), Jackson (1,866), Jefferson (4,226), Kanawha (13,700), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,378), Logan (2,982), Marion (4,054), Marshall (3,236), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,453), Mercer (4,488), Mineral (2,714), Mingo (2,372), Monongalia (8,865), Monroe (1,044), Morgan (1,051), Nicholas (1,439), Ohio (3,972), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (827), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,781), Putnam (4,710), Raleigh (5,935), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (566), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (522), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,791), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (372), Wood (7,536), Wyoming (1,874).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Boone, Calhoun, and Raleigh counties.

The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 5,029 COVID-19 cases, 196 hospitalizations, and 107 deaths to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 111 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County remains at Alert Level 3 (Red) with high incidence.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Dashboard, 32.96% of Washington County residents and 34.10% of Ohioans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 22.29% of Washington County residents and 21.04% of Ohioans received all CDC recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Memorial Health System Marietta Mass Vaccination SiteLocation: Wayne Street Medical Campus, 330 E 8th Street, Marietta, OH 45750

Dates: Thursdays and Saturdays

Times: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., respectively.

Schedule Online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov; enter ZIP code 45750 in the search field.

Schedule by Phone 1-833-427-5634 Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

To schedule your appointment through Marietta/Belpre Health Department please call 1-866-395-1588.

To schedule your appointment through Washington County Health Department visit https://calendly.com/clinics-2

For more information, please visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

