Dog has two year anniversary at local shelter

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Thor isn’t just the name of a superhero, it’s also the name of a local shelter dog who recently had a little photo shoot for his two year anniversary at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Thor is best described as an energetic ball of energy. He loves to run and play in the pool.

Volunteer John Tynan, who’s known Thor throughout his entire stay at the shelter, said his favorite thing about Thor is…

“Just his joy. Thor is happy as he can be when he gets outside. He is ready to go.”

And if you want to see Thor really happy, just give him a kong.

“It doesn’t even have to have food in it. You usually think of a kong as being stuffed with peanut butter or treats or something. You give Thor a kong and he’ll chase it around the play yard,” Tynan said.

While Thor may be a friendly dog, he doesn’t quite have a temperament to live with cats.

Tynan elaborated, “He’s ready to go, unless he sees a cat. Thor probably can’t live with cats. He seems very interested in cats and when he sees them, he wants to go over to them and investigate.”

Additionally, Thor will most-likely be best as an only dog. However, the shelter has safe options if you want to do a test meet and greet with your dog.

Tynan explained, “You know, if you want to do a meet and greet with your dog and just see how it works, we can do that in separate play yards separated by fences. There’s lots of ways to safely do a meet and greet and get a feel for if we think it would work or not.”

Also, although he’s never had a negative reaction to kids, Tynan said Thor’s a little too big and energetic to live with them.

The best fit would be an active owner.

You can contact the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley at 740-373-5959.

