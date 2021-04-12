Advertisement

Driver hits ODOT truck in Meigs County

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A driver is being cited for failure to obey a traffic control device after hitting an Ohio Department of Transportation truck last week in Meigs County.

It happened on State Route 681 while a crew was working along the road.

A spokeswoman from ODOT District 10 said none of the crew members were hurt, but a flagger had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the driver.

That driver obtained non-life threatening injuries during the crash.

ODOT officials said this wreck was the 59th to happen in one of their work zones so far in 2021.

