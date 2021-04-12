Advertisement

Experts discuss how to avoid Alzheimer’s, dementia diagnosis

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The recent news of “Jungle” Jack Hanna’s dementia diagnosis has put an increased focus on Alzheimer’s and other similar diseases.

The warning signs for these diseases can include difficulty in communication, memory loss and distorted visual perception.

Experts say the diseases are commonly found in people 65 years or older.

They also say it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle, even in cases of early onset Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“We really focus on telling our patients that exercising, socializing and having a good diet are the key things that you have control of that you can do that will help you age better,” says West Virginia University neurology professor, Kirk Wilhelmsen.

According to the Alzheimer’s association, there was a roughly 19 percent increase in dementia deaths during the pandemic.

They also report that there will be nearly a 13 percent increase in Alzheimer’s cases in the next five years.

The association says that if you suspect your loved one might have either disease you should take them to a doctor testing.

