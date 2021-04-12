Advertisement

Fire causes significant damage at Society Manor

By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - An early morning fire caused significant damage at Society Manor.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 3:15 A.M. Sunday morning. The fire caused heavy damage to one apartment, while causing smoke and water damage to three others.

It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

One police officer was hospitalized due to severe smoke inhalation but has since been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is all according to the Belpre fire chief.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Sunday COVID-19 numbers for W.Va., Washington County
This 40,000 square foot building was built in 1912 and sits on the corner of Market and Ninth...
Local invests in historic building to better the future of downtown
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
THE VOICE -- Season: 20 -- Contestant Gallery -- Pictured: Connor Christian -- (Photo by: Chris...
Gallipolis native makes his mark on “The Voice”

Latest News

Burning wooden house close-up
Structure fire reported in Washington County
File image
Former basketball coach charged with corruption of minors
Experts discuss how to avoid Alzheimer’s, dementia diagnosis
Experts discuss how to avoid Alzheimer’s, dementia diagnosis
Eagle Scout Project
WTAP News @ 11 - Eagle Scout Project