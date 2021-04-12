Fire causes significant damage at Society Manor

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - An early morning fire caused significant damage at Society Manor.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 3:15 A.M. Sunday morning. The fire caused heavy damage to one apartment, while causing smoke and water damage to three others.

It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

One police officer was hospitalized due to severe smoke inhalation but has since been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is all according to the Belpre fire chief.

