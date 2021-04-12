Former basketball coach charged with corruption of minors

MARIETTA, Ohio- (WTAP) - A former coach at Marietta Middle School is charged with having sexual relations with juvenile boys.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says Crystal Dawn Burke, 41, was arrested this past weekend, after, during an interview with a sheriff’s deputy, admitting she had provided five juveniles alcoholic beverages at her Marietta home.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation revealed Burke and three juveniles had sexual intercourse at her home as well as at other locations in the county.

The alleged incidents happened eight months ago, and involved boys ages 14 and 15.

She was arraigned Monday morning in Marietta Municipal Court on three separate charges of corruption of a minor, and three counts of corruption of a minor.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 21.

Marietta School Superintendent Will Hampton declined comment, saying only that Burke coached during the 2019-20 school year, but not this past season.

