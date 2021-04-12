Local sheriff talks motorcycle safety

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the weather warming up, more motorcyclists will be out on our roadways. This calls for a mini-safety course from local sheriff Steve Stephens.

Wearing a helmet on a motorcycle may be a gimme but that and watching your speed aren’t the only safety measures to keep in mind. Stephens warns that scratched masks can make seeing at night difficult. Additionally, it’s actually West Virginia law that you need to keep your motorcycle headlights on whether it’s day or night.

While speeding may be an obvious safety measure, it’s especially important at night, when it’s harder to see animals and debris on the road. Motorcyclists hit deer too.

It’s also especially important to be cautious at intersections, even if you have the right of way.

Stephens says most motorcycle accidents happen here.

“Take that extra second and look to make sure no one’s coming through, running the red light that can run over top of you because that’s what you have to look out for because people say ‘I never see the motorcycle.’”

There’s also the beginning of rainy weather to think about. While all the road grime, oil, gas, and rain may make for slippery conditions for cars, the issue is only magnified with motorcycles.

Motorcycle safety isn’t only the responsibility of motorcyclists. Stephens warns that cars should always give motorcyclists extra room, even at stoplights.

