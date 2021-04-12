Obituary: Amanda Ashton (Boyd) Gorsuch

Amanda Ashton (Boyd) Gorsuch, 34, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away April 5, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center from Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation.

She was born June 26, 1986 in Beckley, WV.

Amanda loved her family, music, swimming and cared deeply for all of her friends but her greatest joy came from seeing her children happy. Amanda fought and triumphantly conquered many battles in her lifetime. She had such a big forgiving heart and had a contagious smile that could light up any room and will be missed dearly by every person that has had the pleasure of meeting her.

She is survived by her parents Deirdre (Dee) Renee Gant and Robert (Bobby) John Gant of Parkersburg, her husband, Brian Dale Gorsuch of Parkersburg, 2 children, Clayton John Boyd and Kinslee Ashton-Renee Gorsuch, two sisters, Bobbi Johnson (DJ) of Parkersburg and Ashley Gibson (Johnathon) of Parkersburg, Maternal grandparents, Carl Joe Bennett (Patricia) of Jumping Branch, WV, 3 nieces, Haylee, Peyton, and Emma, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Shelby Bennett and Margaret Gant, both of whom were very special to her.

Service will be Saturday April 17th at 3:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Larry McKinney officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.