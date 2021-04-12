Obituary: Clarence F. Full

Clarence F. Full, 91 of Davisville WV. departed this life April 12, 2021, born January 21, 1930 to Okey and Della Full in Terra Alta, WV.

He attended schools in Wirt and Jackson County, and was a 1948 graduate of Ripley High School, where he played football.

Clarence served his country in the 82nd U.S. Army Airborn. Retired employee of E.I. Dupont with over 30 year service, served on the board of Wood Co. Sports Assn., coached baseball in Bronco, Pony and Colt leagues for fourteen years.

He helped on Habitat houses, played golf and bowled in several leagues. Clarence enjoyed playing his harmonica and guitar.

Clarence was a member of South Parkersburg United Methodist Church. He loved to sing Southern Gospel music.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his first wife, Lucille Amos and his second wife, Loretta Koontz; his brothers, Claridon, Francis and Harley Full and a sister Ruby Drain.

Survivors include his wife, Avis Lockhart Full; his son, Roger (Leigh Ann) Full of Washington, WV; his daughter, Janet (Jim) Hutchinson of Cherryville, N.C. Eleven grandchildren, sixteen great- grandchildren and one sister, Lucille Durst of Akron, Ohio.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg, with Rev. James Plyburn officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Parkersburg Care Center for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

