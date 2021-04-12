Advertisement

Obituary: David Eugene Wright

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
David Eugene Wright, 65, of Vienna, WV passed away April 11, 2021 from the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 8, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Harold Eugene and Kathryn Roselea (Doan) Wright.

David was a self employed carpenter and a US Army Veteran.

Left behind to cherish his memories are his daughter, Sarah Beth Wright; son, Tyler Wright; sisters, Michelle Wright Taylor and Deidra Wright Peck; brother, Mike Wright and grandson, Wyatt Anthony Blevins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Deloris (Watson) Wright and brother-in-law Ron Heiss.

Honoring his wishes there will be no services at this time. A memorial may be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

