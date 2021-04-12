Obituary: Donald G. Stotler, Sr.

Donald G. Stotler, Sr., 82, of Marietta passed away at 8:22 am, Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on November 16, 1938, a son of Herbert and Geraldine Apple Stotler.

Don was an electrician and a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He was a member of Pinehurst Christian Church and the NRA and American Legion Post 64.

On March 11, 2000, he married Shirley Warden who survives with 6 daughters: Peggy (Bill) West, Beth Clark, Michelle (Carl) Carpenter, Renee Offenberger all of Marietta and Tracy (Elton) Ovaitt of Wilmington, NC, and Stacy Qucsai of Hamilton, OH; 10 grandchildren: Erika, Amanda, Ashley, Jennifer, Tabby, Wesley, Allison, Julia, Matthew and Morgan; 14 great grandchildren. Also surviving are 3 sisters: Dorothy Coffman, Mary Lou Ritchie, Sharon Ritchie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Donald Gene Stotler, Jr., granddaughter Stephanie, brother Herbert Stotler, Jr. and sister Caroline Meek.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Apr. 15) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Don Teubert officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery with full military honors. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

The family extends a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice, Morgan and Lee Teubert.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.