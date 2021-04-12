Obituary: Joseph Henry Deem

Joseph Henry Deem, 87 of Mineral Wells, WV. passed away April 11, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born at Mineral Wells the son of the late Henry Wirt and Mary Francis McDonald Deem.

He had retired from the Town and Country Feed Store after over 30 years of service. He loved his job and always enjoyed talking with the customers. He loved farming, the outdoors and above all his family. He was a member of the Big Tygart United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon K. Rhodes Deem of Mineral Wells. His children, Leesa K. Dill (Paul) and Melissa Renay Newland (Shane) both of Mineral Wells. His grandchildren, Madison Michael (Sean) and Taylor Blackwell (Ryan) both of Mineral Wells. His great grandchildren, Eliana, Elias, Nathan and Emry. His nephews, Burley Williams (Sharon) of Wyoming and Raymond Williams of Mineral Wells.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Williams and his niece, Nancy Williams.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 3:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Kevin Gillespie officiating. Burial will be in the Big Tygart Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

